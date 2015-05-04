"Uzbekistan Airways" suspends flights to Kiev

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Uzbekistan Airways" company ("Uzbekistan Xavo Yollari") will suspend flights to Kiev from May 5 of this year. Report informs referring to "RIA Novosti" that the company issued a corresponding statement.

According to the report, the flights will be suspended due to the lack of agreement on the agreed operation of airlines between Uzbekistan and Ukraine.

Uzbekistan's representative refused to comment on the details of the decision taken.

As the companies of two countries did not reach an agreement on the frequency of flights, "Uzbekistan Airways" suspended flights to Kiev on April 1, 2014. The flights were resumed on July 15 of last year.

"Uzbekistan Airways" company is the state enterprise. The company carries out flights to Europe, the US, Asia, as well as, to 21 cities of the Middle East and 22 of the CIS and 11 domestic flights.