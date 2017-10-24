Uzbek president will visit Turkey for first time in 20 years

© Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Uzbek president will visit Turkey for the first time in the last 20 years.

Report informs citing the Haber7, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay visit to Ankara on October 25.

He will first meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on a one-on-one basis and then in an expanded format. The talks will focus on the expansion of ties between the two countries.At the end of the talks, documents will be signed between Turkey and Uzbekistan.

His visit will end on October 27.