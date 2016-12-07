 Top
    Uzbek President-elect will pay first official visit to Russia

    Visit will take place at the invitation of Vladimir Putin

    Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Newly elected Uzbekistan president Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay his first official visit to the Russian Federation.

    Report informs citing Izvestiya, the Uzbek side has already started to prepare for the official visit.

    Dmitiri Peskov, spokesman for Russian President, also confirmed that Sh.Mirziyoyev will pay the first official visit to Moscow.

    Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Sh.Mirziyoyev on the occasion of the win in the presidential elections in Uzbekistan and invited him to travel to Moscow.

    Sh.Mirziyoyev collected 88.61% of votes in the early presidential elections in Uzbekistan on December 4.  

