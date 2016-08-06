Ushakov: Moscow and Kiev may reduce status of diplomatic relations

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ Status of diplomatic relations of Russia and Ukraine could be downgraded.

Report informs citing the Russia media, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.

"We believe - this is our principal position - that in Kiev and Moscow diplomatic missions should be led at the level of ambassadors, so we immediately parallel with the comment of Mikhail Zurabov offered by highly reputable channel to consider a candidate for his replacement," - said Ushakov.

According to him, Russia expects a final decision from the Ukraine over a new candidate and not going to change its candidate for the post of Ambassador to Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ukrainian side refused to accept Mikhail Babich as Russian ambassador to Kiev.