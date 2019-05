Exchange rate of the United States dollar in Georgia has gone up since early May.

Report’s local bureau informs that according to the exchange rate set by the Central Bank of Georgia as of May 23, 2019, the USD rate makes up GEL 2.7756, up GEL 0.0080 from today, GEL 0.0727 from early May.

Commenting on the decline in the Georgian currency rate, Georgian Deputy Minister of Finance Giorgi Kakauridze said that this is linked to expectations of the market players.