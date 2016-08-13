US VP Biden to visit Turkey on August 24

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ The US Vice President Joe Biden will pay a visit to Turkey on August 24.

Report informs citing Ria Novosti, this was stated by Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım on Saturday.

Addressing to senior media figures at Çankaya Palace, Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said the United States attitude over the coup attempt had a positive shift as it started to take some action.

Yıldırım also thanked the member of Turkish media for their coverage during the attempted coup last month in which they have been credited for helping defeat.

Biden is expected to be accompanied by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford was the first senior U.S. official to visit the country on August 1 following the coup attempt.

Yıldırım also said that more than 81,000 people have been suspended or fired from positions since the coup attempt.

"Almost 5,000 people fired from the state institutions while more than 3,000 soldiers were removed from their posts," the prime minister said.