US Vice-President will pay a visit to Georgia

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ By order of US President Donald Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence will pay an official visit to Estonia, Georgia and Montenegro from July 30 to August 2.

In Tallinn, M.Pence will meet with the Prime Minister of Estonia, Jüri Ratas and other officials, to discuss issues of bilateral relations.

In Georgia, Pence will meet with President Giorgi Margvelashvili and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili. In addition, meetings are planned with American and Georgian servicemen, which take part in joint Noble Partner exercises.

In Podgorica, the Vice-President is scheduled to meet with Montenegrin President Filip Vujanociv and Prime Minister Dusko Markovic. According to the White House, Pence, along with the leaders of the Western Balkan countries, will participate in the Adriatic Charter summit.