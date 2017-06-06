US Vice President called Russia, Iran and terrorism one of major global threats

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Vice President of the United States Michael Pence called Russia, Iran and terrorismone of the major global threats and US is ready to help its NATO allies in the fight against these threats. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Michael Pence said speaking at the Atlantic Council.

“From Russia’s attempts of force to redraw international borders to Iranian attempts to destabilize the situation in the middle East and to the global threat of terrorism, which can strike people anywhere. It seems that the world has become a much more dangerous today than ever since the fall of communism about twenty-five years ago,” – said in his speech, the Vice-President of the United States.

He also stressed that the US is fully prepared to fulfill its allied obligations within NATO and "adhere to the principle that an attack on one (NATO member) is an attack on all of us."