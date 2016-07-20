US and Turkish defense chiefs discuss Fethullah Gülen's extradition

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter on Tuesday called his Turkish counterpart, Fikri Işık, to voice support for the democratically elected government in Ankara following a recent failed coup attempt, Report informs referring to the Anadolu Agency.

The call comes four days after the coup attempt by a fraction of officers in the Turkish Armed Forces linked to U.S-based Fetullah Gülen.

“For his part, Minister Işık expressed his appreciation for the call and assured the secretary that Turkey remains a determined and committed partner and ally in the fight against ISIL and terrorism of all kinds."

Işık told Carter that his plans to attend a counter-Daesh defense ministerial meeting Wednesday in Washington DC.

The two defense chiefs also discussed the situation at the Incirlik Air Base where U.S. aircraft are launching airstrikes against Daesh.