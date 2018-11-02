US, Turkey lift sanctions against each other

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ The U.S. has removed two Turkish government ministers from the global Magnistsky Act sanctions list, Report informs citing the U.S. Department of Treasury announced Nov. 2.

The U.S. had announced the sanctions targeting Turkey’s Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül and Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu over arrest of U.S. Pastor Andrew Brunson in August.

Turkey had retaliated by imposing similar sanctions on Attorney General and Secretary of Interior of the U.S. administration.

A government source who spoke to Hürriyet said that Turkey simultaneously removed the sanctions with the U.S. on Nov. 2.

Brunson accused of espionage in Turkey was released on October 12.