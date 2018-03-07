US to make changes to existing route for transit of special cargo to Afghanistan

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Changes will be made to the current route for the transit of US special cargo to Afghanistan.

Report informs citing the Total.kz, today the Majilis of the Kazakhstan Parliament approved amendments to the agreement between the government of Kazakhstan and the US government for a commercial rail transit route for special cargo via Kazakhstan in connection with the United States’ participation in efforts to stabilize and re-build the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

In 2017, the US side requested a change in the existing route for the transit of special cargo to Afghanistan: the Americans proposed to include Kuryk and Aktau ports in the route.

In his speech, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov noted that the American side proposed to include the Kuryk and Aktau ports in the transit route, which will allow the delivery of a special cargo from the territory of Azerbaijan through the Caspian Sea to Kazakhstan and then by rail transport through Saryagash, Keles or Beineu stations - through Uzbekistan and further to Afghanistan.