US to impose sanctions on Russian PM and Chairman of Federation Council

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ The US Department of Treasury has included the names of Russian prime minister Dmitri Medvedev and Chairman of the Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko in the sanction list.

Report informs referring to the TASS, the Kremlin report submitted by Treasury to Congress incudes the names of 114 high-ranking individuals, heads of state companies and 96 major businessmen.

It has not been disclosed yet what the sanctions are about.

The report also mentions First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, Head of the Government Executive Office Sergey Prikhodko, Deputy Prime Ministers Alexander Khloponin, Vitaly Mutko, Arkady Dvorkovich, Olga Golodets, Dmitry Kozak and Dmitry Rogozin, and also the heads of ministries.

This is not a sanctions list, the Treasury Department stresses. No restrictions are slapped against the individuals mentioned in the document.