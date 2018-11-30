US to continue close partnership with Georgia under Zurabishvili

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ The United States looks forward to working with Georgia's President elect Salome Zurabishvili on bilateral and regional issues, Robert Palladino, Deputy Spokesperson of the Department of State, said at a press briefing yesterday.

"I would say the United States looks forward to working with President-elect Salome Zurabishvili and continuing our close partnership with Georgia on a range of important bilateral and regional issues, including our robust security cooperation and Georgia’s contributions to NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan," Palladino said.

Zurabishvili won the second round of presidential elections, garnering 59.52% votes.