US threatens Armenia with sanctions for purchase of Russian weapons

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ The US warned Armenia about possible sanctions in case of concluding transactions with the banned Russian companies.

Report informs referring to the Armenian Haykakan Zhamanak, said a statement of the US Embassy in Yerevan.

"We notified governments and private companies in a number of countries that if substantial transactions with the banned Russian companies are concluded, sanctions may be imposed," the US diplomatic mission stated.

Notably, in December 2017, Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan has signed the law on ratification of agreement on a Russian loan for $ 100 million to purchase Russian arms.

Armenian finance minister Vardan Aramyan confirmed that there is a risk of sanctions. According to him, in case of creating a problem for Yerevan, negotiations with the US partners will start.