US suspends providing weapons to Syrian wing of PKK

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The United States Department of Defense has suspended providing weapons to YPG (one of Syrian wings of terrorist PKK - Report)."

Report informs citing Haber7, The Washington Post states citing a source in Pentagon.

The information declares that the newspaper states US has taken this step due to Turkish officials protest: "Suspension decision is due to the ongoing talks with Turkey which is urging the U.S. not to cooperate with the PKK and as talks continue between Ankara and Washington officials on the Raqqa operation."