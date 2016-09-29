John Kirby: Syrian war may continue in Russian cities

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Radical forces can use the current situation in Syria and Russian cities may be subject to attack".

Report informs citing the CNNTurk, US State Department spokesman John Kirby said at a daily press conference.

He added that if the internal conflict continues in Syria, some radical groups can use this situation: "Syrian war may continue in Russian cities".

According to him, Russian servicemen also will suffer from the continuation of Syrian war: "In this case, Russian servicemen will return to their motherland in coffins and country will lost more fighter jets".