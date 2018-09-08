 Top
    US sends Iran messages 'every day' to begin negotiations: Rouhani

    Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ The United States constantly sends messages to Iran to begin negotiations, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said.

    Report informs citing Reuters that, according to the Iranian president, they (the US representatives - ed.) send messages 'every day'.

    “From one side they (the US-ed.) try to pressure the people of Iran, on another side they send us messages every day through various methods that we should come and negotiate together,” Rouhani said.

