US sends Iran messages 'every day' to begin negotiations: Rouhani

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ The United States constantly sends messages to Iran to begin negotiations, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said.
Report informs citing Reuters that, according to the Iranian president, they (the US representatives - ed.) send messages 'every day'.
“From one side they (the US-ed.) try to pressure the people of Iran, on another side they send us messages every day through various methods that we should come and negotiate together,” Rouhani said.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author
Share in Facebook