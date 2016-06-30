US Secretary of State will visit Georgia next week

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ On July 6, the US Secretary of State John Kerry will visit Georgia. Report informs referring to the TASS, Georgian Ambassador to the US Archil Gegeshidze said in an interview with "Rustavi 2" channel in Tbilisi.

He noted that Kerry will discuss with the leaders of Georgia "a wide range of issues of cooperation between the two countries". "They are issues of cooperation in the fields of economy, security, defense and deepening of relations in the political sphere."

In January 2009, Washington signed the Charter of Strategic Partnership between Georgia and the United States. The document provides for cooperation in the fields of security, defense, trade, economy, culture and humanitarian sphere. Every year in the United States and Georgia are holding meetings of working groups and plenary sessions on implementation of the provisions of this document.

The next meeting will be held in Tbilisi on July 6 with participation of John Kerry and Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili.