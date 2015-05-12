US Secretary of State meets with Russian President

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State John Kerry will meet with Russian President, Vladimir Putin in Sochi on May 12.

Report informs citing the Tass it was said by a spokesman for the Russian President, Dmitry Peskov.

He noted that, wide range of topics are on the agenda of discussions.

As the U.S. State Department spokesman Marie Harf previously said at the daily briefing, during his visit to Sochi, J. Kerry will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and discuss a number of issues, including Iran, Syria and Ukraine.

After Sochi, The U.S. Secretary of State will travel to Antalya (Turkey).