US Secretary of State arrives in Turkey to investigate disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo has headed to Turkey to investigate disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Report informs citing the Haber7 that Pompeo met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at Esenboğa International Airport in Ankara.

During the meeting the issues related to Khashoggi are being discussed.

Notably, Pompeo arrived on October 16 in Saudi Arabia for talks with Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Notably, Saudi citizen, Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared on October 2 after entering the Consulate General of the Kingdom in Istanbul.