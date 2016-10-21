US Secretary of Defense: Turkey must take part in Mosul operation

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkey must take part in Mosul operation."

Report informs citing NTV, US Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter said during his visit to the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM).

According to the information, meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Carter lasted 30 minutes. He also had a closed-door meeting with PM Binali Yıldırım and Defense Minister Fikri Işık.

The information declares that Ashton Carter stated importance of Turkish participation in the clearing operation of Mosul province of Iraq from Daesh.

Notably, Pentagon Head paid a visit to Turkey on October 21 to discuss situation in the region.