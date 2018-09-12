US refuses meeting between Donald Trump and Pashinyan

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ "US President Donald Tramp will not meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in September."

Report informs citing Armenian press that by this way the United States has informed Nikol Pashinyan that Russian laboratories should be open for the United States.

According to the country's press, Nikol Pashinyan said he personally allowed specialists from Russia to the US biological laboratory in Armenia. The US has also asked the American experts to be allowed to the Russian laboratories to ensure parity. However, their request has not yet been met. For this reason, the US has refused the meeting between Donald Trump and Nikol Pashinyan in September.

Notably, the Armenian side tried to organize a meeting with Donald Trump after Nikol Pashiyan became the prime minister.