US presidential candidate: 'I believe in Turkey'

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ 'I believe in Turkey. Russian plane violation of Turkish airspace will be confirmed by technology.'

Report informs referring to Turkishny, Jeb Bush, former US Florida state governor, presidential candidate from Republican Party told commenting on shot down of Russian warplane for violation of Turkish airspace.

If international community achieves, success in fight against ISIS and change in Syrian regime, Turkey will play role as NATO's member, he says.