US officials: PKK is a terrorist organization

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Earlier, I have repeatedly declared and state again that we don't provide weapons and ammunitions to YPG (Syrian wing of terrorist PKK - REPORT) as well as recognition of PKK as a terrorist organization."

Report informs citing Habertürk, US State Department spokesman John Kirby said commenting on Turkish PM Binali Yıldırım's statement that PKK uses the weapons provided to YPG by the United States.

According to information, another US official, US Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter Daesh, Brett McGurk also stated that they recognize PKK as a terrorist organization: "PKK is a terrorist organization and poses a threat to Turkey and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq. The problem should be resolved between the autonomy and the central government of Iraq."

US Special Presidential Envoy said that fight against Daesh in Mosul will be difficult and continue for a while.

Notably, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said that the weapons seized from terrorist PKK revealed to be the weapons provided to YPG by the US.