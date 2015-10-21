​US official: Our position on Bashar al-Assad's loss of legitimacy not changed

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ "We are making efforts to ensure the policy of the transition period in Syria. However, an option that will be chosen in this matter is not known yet."

Report informs citing the foreign media, this was stated by the spokesperson of the US State Department, John Kirby on a daily press conference.

Commenting on the question if Turkey accepted transitional policy that would be implemented together with Bashar al-Assad?" The US diplomat said: " Our position on Bashar al-Assad's loss of legitimacy has not changed. There is a need for a government that will meet people's demands and not allow Assad to its ranks in Syria."

To the question "It is said that you agreed with Turkish officials on the draft project on the transition policy period in Syria. Is there a rough draft?" Kirby replied: "I will not speak on the topic of diplomatic meetings. I can only say one thing - the path of transition policies and methods have not been defined yet."