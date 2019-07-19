US Navy destroys Iranian drone

President Donald Trump said Thursday that a U.S. Navy ship had destroyed an Iranian drone in a “defensive action,” Report informs citing CNBC.

The USS Boxer, an amphibious assault ship, took down the drone in the Strait of Hormuz earlier Thursday, Trump said.

During an event at the White House, Trump said, “The Boxer took defensive action against an Iranian drone, which had closed into a very, very near distance, approximately 1000 yards, ignoring multiple calls to stand down and was threatening the safety of the ship and the ship’s crew.”

“The drone was immediately destroyed,” Trump said.

Trump also called on other nations to protect their ships as they go through the Strait