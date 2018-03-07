US National Intelligence Agency names potential threats in 2018

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and China will continue to expand their influence and undermine the influence of US in the world through political and economic methods.

Report informs, says report on threats to US in the world, presented to the US Senate on March 6 by the Director of the US National Intelligence Daniel Coats.

"Russia and China will be a global threat to the interests of the US in the long term. Other US rivals will carry a threat to the long-term regional interests of the United States, the report says.

Along with this, Russia, China, Iran and the DPRK will be the main cyber threats for the US throughout the year. Cyber operations against the US will be used to achieve the strategic goals of these countries, for which cyberattacks are one of the instruments of foreign policy. Their cyber weapons will be improved," the report says.

US National Intelligence believes that Russia will be more active in 2018 against Ukraine in the context of various cyber operations in order to undermine the country's energy system and infrastructure.

The Agency believes that Russia can interfere in elections in other countries, influencing them to achieve their goals.

Concerning the topic of the Syrian conflict, the US National Intelligence Agency indicates that Russia and Iran have made decisive changes in favor of the Syrian regime and have for a long time consolidated themselves within the country.

"The war will continue at least by late 2018, but the level of violence will gradually decline. The rebels are more incapable of overthrowing Assad because of lack of powers and resources", the report says.