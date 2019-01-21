US military ship arrives in Georgia

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ The guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook began its transit of the Dardanelles Strait heading into the Black Sea. Report informs citing TASS that the naval ship arrived at the Georgian port of Batumi on January 21.

"The United States and the U.S. Navy continue to stand alongside our allies and partners in support of shared regional interests and maritime stability," the US 6th Fleet said in a statement.

In early January, the dock landing ship USS Fort McHenry was reported to pass through the Dardanelles Strait into the Black Sea.