US lifted sanctions imposed against Belorusneft

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ US State Department decided to end sanctions against Belorusneft. Report informs citing the BBC, this document was adopted on February 25, 2015.

The information indicates that the decision was made to cancel sanctions imposed on Belorusneft as the company is no longer involved in the activities covered by the sanctions.

The company was hit by US sanctions in the spring of 2011 in connection with participation in the development of an oil field Jofeyr in Iran together with NaftIranIntertrade.This Iranian company was included in the US sanctions list for the year ahead with the motivation that Iran was using oil revenues for its nuclear program.