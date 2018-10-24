US includes Iranian famous general in terrorist list

Baku. 24 October.REPORT.AZ/ The United States and six Arab states have included 9 people on the list of terrorists, including the commander of the Al-Quds armies of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Cops, General Qasem Soleimani.

Report informs citing that the due information was disseminated by Saudi Arabia's "SPA" official news agency.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Oman are among the countries that declared the Iranian general as terrorist.

6 people reportedly linked to the terrorist Taliban in Afghanistan, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, as well as three Ghanim Soleimani, Hamid Abdullah and Abdurriza Shajlai were included in the list.

Notably, US Treasury Department has recently announced that Revolutionary Guard Corps were involved in destructive and terrorist activities and 3 people involved in the Corps were included in the list of terrorists.

The corps headed by Soleimani intensify in Iraq, Syria and some Arab countries.