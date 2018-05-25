US imposes sanctions against Iranian civilian airlines

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ The US has imposed sanctions against several Iranian airlines.

Report informs, France Presse agency reported.

These civilian airlines have been subjected to sanctions because they are in contact with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to the report, the names of Iran's Mahan Air, Caspian Air, Meraj Air and Pouya Air airlines are in the “black list” of the Ministry of Finance of US.

At the same time, nine physical and legal personnel of Iran and Turkey were subjected to sanctions for helping these companies acquire spare parts.