Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The U.S. government granted aviation giant Boeing permission on Wednesday to sell aircraft to Iran following last year’s nuclear accord.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the company confirmed the information.

"We have received permission, and negotiating with "Iran air".

Notably, Iran plans to buy more than one hundred "Boeing"s from company. The total cost of these aircrafts estimated at 25 bln USD.