US has expanded the list of sanctions on Iran, Report informs citing TASS.

Notably, on September 20, US imposed sanctions against the National Bank of Iran. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the Bank was "the last source of funds" for the Iranian authorities.

The National Bank of Iran is the largest commercial financial institution in the country with assets estimated at about $80 billion in 2016 and with 3,000 branches throughout Iran.