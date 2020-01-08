US Embassy in Armenia restricts entry visa issuance to Iranian citizens

The United States Embassy in Yerevan has imposed restrictions on the issuance of entry visas to Iranian citizens over the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, Report informs citing the statement issued today by the US Embassy in Armenia.

"Due to recent events in the Middle East, the US Embassy in Yerevan has temporarily suspended some visa services," the US diplomatic mission said in a statement. The US Embassy has also stepped up security at the entrance to its territory.

Report says, citing the Press-Service of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, that "the Consular Section in Baku is operating normally the remainder of this week and beyond."