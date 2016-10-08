US eased sanctions on Iran

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ US Treasury Department published new guidance for businesses at the start of the Columbus Day holiday weekend, saying some previously banned dollar transactions with Iran by offshore banking institutions were allowed as long as they did not enter the US financial system.

Report informs citing the Associated Press, the ban was also lifted on transactions with Iranian companies, which can be controlled by a person fall under US sanctions.

Despite the nuclear agreement, US authorities retain the sanctions against Iran, its individual companies and nationals.