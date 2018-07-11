US delegation will discuss Gülen's extradition in Turkey

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation from the United States will visit Turkey on July 13 to discuss the issue of the extradition of Fethullah Gülen and the fight against his organization FETO.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hami Aksoy said.

"At the technical level, we regularly discuss various aspects of our bilateral relations with the US. In this regard, on July 13 in Ankara, two countries will discuss the issue of fight against the terrorist organization FETO, primarily the issue of Fethullah Gülen's extradition, with the participation of officials of the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and foreign affairs agencies. The case of former deputy chief executive of Halkbank Hakan Atilla and issues on US citizens detained in Turkey will also be discussed”, - H. Aksoy said.