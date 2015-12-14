US Defense Secretary to visit Turkey

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter to visit Turkey today.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, the Pentagon chief will leave for Turkey after presenting report on the fight against ISIS to US President Barack Obama.

According to the information, Pentagon chief to visit a military base Incirlik located in Turkey's Adana region, where he will meet with US military. Possible that he will also meet with Turkish officials.