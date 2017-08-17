 Top
    US Defense Secretary will visit Turkey

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will travel to Jordan

    Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ The US Defense Secretary James Mattis will visit Turkey soon.

    Report informs citing the Reuters, Turkish Presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın has said.

    However, the exact date of the visit was not disclosed.

    I. Kalin said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a visit to Jordan on August 21. According to him, during the visit it is expected that issues related to Syria, Iraq and Palestine will be discussed.

