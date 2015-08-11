US consulate in Turkey to restore its operation today

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ The US State Department spokesman said the consulate in Sariyer district of Istanbul, will begin to operation today, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

"I can say that the consulate will open on Tuesday," the State Department spokesman, John Kirby said.

He did not talk about taking additional measures to ensure the safety of the consulate after the armed attack of the terrorists.

Yesterday, two terrorist women raided the office of the consulate.