    US consulate in Turkey attacked

    Two assailants managed to escape

    Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Two assailants opened fire at the U.S. Consulate building in Istanbul, Sariyer district touching off a gunfight with police, Report informs referring to CNNTurk.

    According to the report, the attackers were a man and a woman.

    The private Dogan news agency says no one was hurt in the attack on Monday and the two assailants managed to escape.

    A large-scale operation in the region was carried out. It was reported that a large number of emergency vehicles were involved the area.

    After the armed attack, a bomb search operation was implemented in the building of the consulate.

