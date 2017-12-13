US Congress may ban selling rockets to Georgia

© Report

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Lawmaker in the US Congress suggested to ban selling rockets to Georgia.

Report informs referring to foreign media, a relevant draft law was prepared by Republican Senator, Rand Paul.

In particularly, “due to disapproval of suggested military sale to Georgian government” Rand Paul wants to ban the sale of 410 Javelin rockets to Tbilisi and 72 blocks of launching equipment.

If Rand’s draft is approved by the Congress and then signed by US president Donald Trump, the document will go into effect and block supply of US rockets to Georgia.