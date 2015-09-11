 Top
    ​US Assistant Secretary of State visits Ukraine

    US Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland will take part in a conference in Kiev

    Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 11 the Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland is to visit Ukraine for participation in the conference named Yalta European Strategy (YES), which will be held in Kiev. Report informs, citing UNIAN, it was stated by the press service of the US Department of State.

    Victoria Nuland will also meet with senior Ukrainian officials, party leaders and members of civil society to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

