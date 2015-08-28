 Top
    US asks Uzbekistan to join anti-ISIS coalition

    Washington also intends to develop cooperation with Uzbekistan in enhancing the data exchange between security services

    Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ The United States said on Thursday it had asked Uzbekistan to join the multinational coalition it leads against Islamic State. Report informs citing Russian media, Daniel Rosenblum, U.S. Deputy Assistant secretary of state for Central Asia, told reporters during a visit to the Uzbek capital.

    "We have asked Uzbekistan and many other countries to join the coalition and have closer ties and better sharing information between our security establishments",- he said.

