US and UK soldiers arrive in Georgia for exercises

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ Soldiers from the US and the UK today arrived in Georgia to participate in large-scale US-Georgian military exercises "Noble Partner-2016".

Report informs referring to the Georgian media, this is stated in the press service of the Georgian Ministry of Defense.

American and British troops were taken to Tbilisi on four aircrafts of US Air Force and Britain.

The exercise will involve 500 Georgian troops, 650 military of US European Command and 150 soldiers from the United Kingdom.

Second Noble Partner-2016 exercises will be held at Vaziani near Tbilisi from 11 to 26 May. The script calls for military operations such as the establishment of stability, the attack and defense. The aim is to increase the combat readiness of the Georgian company, ranking in NATO Response Force (NRF).