US and Georgia signed a memorandum on deepening partnerships in the field of security

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State John Kerry and Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili have signed a memorandum on deepening partnerships in the field of defense capacity and security in Tbilisi.

Report informs citing the Georgian media.

'Today's visit has brought specific results in the bilateral relations. In particular, we have signed an important document - memorandum between Georgia and the United States to deepen partnership in defense capacity and security' Georgian PM said.