 Top
    Close photo mode

    US and Georgia signed a memorandum on deepening partnerships in the field of security

    Signing took place during visit of US Secretary of State to Georgia

    Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State John Kerry and Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili have signed a memorandum on deepening partnerships in the field of defense capacity and security in Tbilisi.

    Report informs citing the Georgian media.

    'Today's visit has brought specific results in the bilateral relations. In particular, we have signed an important document - memorandum between Georgia and the United States to deepen partnership in defense capacity and security' Georgian PM said. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi