US aircraft conducts reconnaissance at the Kerch Strait

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Maritime patrol plane Boeing P-8A Poseidon of the US Navy conducted a reconnaissance flight in the region of the Kerch Strait and the Crimean Peninsula, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

It is noted that the aircraft was approaching the coastline of the peninsula at a distance of 31 kilometers.

According to PlaneRadar, the reconnaissance flight in the area was previously conducted by a strategic drone RQ-4A Global Hawk of the US Air Force.

According to Kiev, on November 25, three ships of the Ukrainian Navy were intercepted in the Kerch Strait area using weapons. Six Ukrainian sailors were injured. The Federal Security Service (FSS) of the Russian Federation claims that the Ukrainian ships violated the Russian border and were detained in the Black Sea; weapons were used to stop them. Ukraine called Russia's actions an act of aggression.