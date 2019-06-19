Ural Airlines apologized for provocation against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - PHOTO

The editors of UAM magazine, the on-board publication of the Russian airline Ural Airlines, apologized for the provocation against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in the June issue.

According to Report, the corresponding statement was circulated by the airline’s press service.

“The editorial staff of UAM magazine (the on-board edition of Ural Airlines) and Ural Airlines apologize for the inaccuracy made in the advertising layout of one of the advertisers in issue No 117/2019,” the press release said.

It is noted that the circulation of the June issue of the magazine with this advertising model was withdrawn from flights, and the contract with the advertiser was terminated.

An advertisement entitled “Helicopter Tours to Sunny Armenia” was placed on the cover page of the magazine. In the advertisement, Nagorno-Karabakh was indicated as the territory of Armenia. In addition, the organization of helicopter tours to the occupied territories was reported.