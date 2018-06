Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ An unknown offender entered the territory of the US diplomatic mission in Tashkent, with two improvised Molotov cocktail devices.

Report informs citing the Uzbek media, it was said in a statement of the US Embassy to Uzbekistan.

One of the devices blew up, no one was hurt.

Local authorities are investigating the incident.

At the moment the embassy resumed its work and strengthened security measures.