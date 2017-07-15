Unknown armed with knife attacks cleric in Tehran metro, 5 wounded - UPDATED

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least 5 people, including one police officer, have got injured during the attack of a man armed with a knife on several people at the station of Rey city, the suburb of Tehran, Report informs referring to the ISNA.

When the unknown attacked his opponent, the people nearby tried to interfere. As a result, the security forces had to open fire on the assailant. He died of the injuries in the hospital.

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least 15 people got wounded on July 15, at the Tehran metro, where a criminal armed with a knife attacked a cleric at one of the stations, Report informs referring to TASS.

The incident took place at the station located in the suburb of the Iranian capital, Rey city. The unknown attacked a cleric. Afterwards, the passengers around interfered with the conflict.

The police had to open fire to detain the assailant. As a result of this, at least 15 people have received knife and gunshot wounds.