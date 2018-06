Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Rector of Turkish Akdeniz University Israfil Kurtcephe was detained on suspicion of links with the Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ).

Report informs citing the Turkish media, former president was detained in Antalya.

Authorities searched of his house.

According to report, 57-year-old I. Kurtcephe has worked at Akdeniz University for 7 years. 6 months left for expire of term of his office.